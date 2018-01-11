KOCHI: The 67 tribal families belonging to Muthuvan-Mannan communities, who are being relocated to Panthapra, will get possession certificates next month, said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla here on Wednesday.

The state Cabinet had decided to relocate the families, living in Variyam Colony of Kuttampuzha panchayat in Kothamangalam taluk, considering the remoteness of the area, lack of basic amenities and constant threat of attacks by wild animals.

Each family will get two acres of land and the forest department will give permission to cut down trees in 15 cents of land in each plot for the construction of houses. The department has marked 756 trees that need to be cut down. The procedure for the distribution of possession certificates has been completed, Safirulla said.

Around 20 per cent of the total land will be set aside for common facilities. The government has also sanctioned Rs 3.70 crore for the development of the colony.

An amount of Rs 2.34 crore has been provided for the construction of houses. Each family will get Rs 3.5 lakh for the construction of a 350 sq ft house.

The government has provided administrative sanction for a drinking water project in the colony for which the Muvattupuzha division of the Kerala Water Authority has prepared an estimate of Rs 48 lakh. An amount of Rs 42.68 lakh will be spend for electrification of the colony and Rs 37.5 lakh will be utilised for providing road facilities.

To protect the colony from wild animals, a solar fencing will be provided at an expense of Rs 8.05 lakh. An amount has been earmarked for the construction of sidewalls as well as paving concrete roads, Safirulla said.

Administrative sanction has been accorded to the estimate prepared by the engineering wing of the Kuttampuzha panchayat for the construction of roads inside the colony.

The district agriculture officer has submitted an estimate of Rs 53 lakh for providing help to start cultivation on the two-acre plots sanctioned to each family. They can start cultivation without cutting down trees, Safirulla said.

Helping Hand

I2.34 crore

Construction of houses

I48 lakh

Potable water

I42.68 lakh

Electrification

I3.70 crore

Total amount sanctioned