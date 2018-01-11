KOCHI: Pick up smartphone of your choice, but while going for a new power bank, opt for branded ones, especially if you are one who flies frequently. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Securities (BCAS) has banned country-made power banks both in check-in and cabin baggages at airports in light of the increase in seizure of suspicious power banks.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities received a directive in this regard from the BCAS, which said branded ones can be allowed. Recently, a passenger was offloaded at the Mangaluru airport and a woman was arrested in connection with the incident. The country-made power banks can be easily altered as an improvised explosive device by replacing the battery cells while it is difficult to alter branded ones, at least for the time being.

Those who carry country-made power banks in their baggage, violating rules and regulations, will be summoned for investigation, apart from confiscating the electronic devices, said CIAL authorities. The BCAS has also banned sending power banks via courier and cargo through airports. Security officers say the companies which make power banks locally use clay to hoodwink the customers. They are opened and clay is replaced with explosives.

The security officers at the Nedumbassery airport have seized branded and country-made power bank, which were concealed in the baggage. Since there is an increase in such incidents, the passengers should be vary of such incidents, said the authorities. Airport Director A C K Nair told Express there had already been restriction on carrying power banks in flights. In fact, the chances of lithium batteries exploding in aircraft’s underground belly cannot be ruled out as heat is relatively high in that portion, he said.