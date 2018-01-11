KOCHI: The Special Court considering atrocities against women and children has found a mother and her two paramours guilty in the murder of the woman's four-year-old daughter at Chottanikkara in 2013. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Friday.

Rani, 28, the woman, and her paramours Rejith aka Ranjith and Basil were found guilty of murdering the kindergarten student. Rani, who hails from Athani near Thiruvaniyoor, had complained to the police that her child was missing. However, when the police realised she was contradicting her own statements, they grilled her and facts began emerging leading to the trio’s arrest.

During interrogation, Rani admitted the kid was killed and her body was buried at a work site at Arakkunnam near Piravom. Police recovered the body which was buried six feet under the earth, covered with a layer of rock and laterite soil.

Rejith had bashed the infant to death in October 2013. Rani had divorced her husband and was living with Basil at Ambadimala with her child. Basil was purporting as Rani's brother on Rejith's direction.

As per the charges, Rejith killed the child as it “became a burden” on their relationship.

The trial in the case began in October 2017.