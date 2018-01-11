KOCHI: The police team investigating two burglaries in Tripunithura and Pullepady has arrested three men who are reportedly part of the 11-member gang that was involved in the crime. They were arrested from New Delhi.

According to the police, Arshad, the mastermind behind the operation, and his aides Shehshad and Roni were nabbed with the Delhi Police's assistance following an inquiry based on the CCTV visuals collected by the sleuths. Gold ornaments that were stolen from the house in Tripunithura were recovered from their possession.

The accused will be brought to Kochi on Sunday. The police have not disclosed the whereabouts of the arrested, who reportedly hail from New Delhi and other states.

A team led by Hill Palace CI P S Shiju arrested Arshad from his residence at Housing Colony in Dilshad Garden, New Delhi, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Based on his statement, the sleuths picked up Shehshad and Roni.

“Searches are continuing to net the other members of the gang, who reportedly escaped to West Bengal and other states. We have not ascertained whether any Keralites were involved in the theft. About half of the 50 sovereigns of gold looted from the house in Tripunithura were recovered from the residence of Arshad,” said an officer.

The 11-member gang broke into the house of Nannappilli Anandakumar near the Hill Palace at around 2.30 am on December 16, 2017. They tied up Anandakumar (50), his mother Swarnamma (72), wife Sharimol (46), and their two children before decamping with 50 sovereigns of gold, three cell phones and `20,000 in cash.

Anandakumar, who resisted the theft attempt, suffered head injuries after one of the gang members attacked him with an iron rod.

On the previous day, the gang had attacked an elderly couple and took away their gold ornaments from their residence in Pullepady.