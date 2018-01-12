KOCHI:It is almost impossible for an average Malayali to think about the festival processions without elephants. Jumbo pageantry has been an integral part of almost all festivals in the state over the years cutting across religion and other divisions. Elephants have emerged as an icon of pride in the cultural venues.

Keralites’ fascination for the jumbos has worked well for the elephant renting industry if the rise in the rents is taken as an indicator. The rents, both for the normal and special days, have skyrocketed proportional to the demand for these majestic animals. The Cochin Devaswom Board on Friday hiked the rent of its celebrity elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar to Rs 50,000 per day. And if more than one party wants to rent him on a given day, the board will be holding an open auction.

Though the elephant had lost one of its tusks allegedly due to unscientific trimming in the early 90’s and was later fitted with a fake one, it is well known for its vital statistics such as height, long trunk and large tusk.

It also commands a good fan following. Among the 10 elephants being rented out by the Cochin Devaswom to various festival processions, Ernakulam Sivakumar fetches the highest rent, said Valsan of Cochin Devaswom Board.But among the various devaswoms in the state, Guruvayur Devaswom, which owns around 51 jumbos in its elephant sanctuary, controls the renting industry in the public sector. It recently hiked the ‘ekkam’ of its celebrity elephants like Padmanaban and Keshavan from Rs 72,000 to Rs 82,500 and Rs 75,000, respectively, for special days. The rent was Rs 36,000 in 2016. For ordinary days, the elephants will be rented out for Rs 55,000.

The ‘ekkam’ of other elephants were also raised on par with their vital statistics. For instance, the elephants Indrasenan and Nandan of Guruvayur Devaswom will be rented out for Rs 67,500 on special days and Rs 55,000 on normal days. The competition between the participating ‘deshaams’ often decides the ‘ekkam’ of the celebrity elephants. Guruvayur Padmanabhan had fetched a record amount of Rs 2,22,227 for one festival sometime back.

For the private owners too renting out elephants has become a big-buck business. However, the private owners were not ready to disclose the ‘ekkams’ of their celebrity elephants. However, a good tusker having fine features will fetch a rent between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per day. The animals which have good vital statistics and rank among the first 20 in the state easily command up to Rs one to Rs 1.5 lakh per day.

Meanwhile, V Sasikumar, general secretary of Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation, said, the private owners have been renting out the jumbos to the various festivals under Cochin Devaswom Board for amounts as low as Rs 9,500, Rs 12,500 and Rs 20,000 per day. “All elephants don’t fetch celebrity ‘ekkams’ all the time. Everything depends on the season and the animal’s features,” he said.

According to V K Venkitachalam, general secretary of Heritage Animal Task Force, a good-quality tusker gets rented out for around 120 to 150 days a year. Since it is a money-spinning industry, the elephant owners or the contractors do not take into consideration the sufferings of these gentle giants. Especially, during the peak season.

“If the elephants are allowed to take part in the festival venues as per the provisions of the Captive Elephant Maintenance rule, a good number of these animals will fail to get featured,” he said.

Venkitachalam cites the case of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran as an example. “The tallest elephant in the state, it even once fetched a record rent of around Rs 4 lakh, cannot be featured in festival processions since it is blind. Ernakulam Sivakumar, which lost its one tusk, also can’t be featured in the procession because of this fault. The Kerala Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules-2012 prohibits the parade of elephants with injuries, wounds, fatigue and if the animal is pregnant,” he said.