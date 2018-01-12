KOCHI: People are in for a spectacular treat as the two-day-long Kerala Loka Sabha comes to an end but offering a visual extravaganza to those present, the Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram will play host to a multimedia mega show. Offering a peek into the journey of expatriate Malayalees, the megashow will bring together music, skits and other visual performances.

Titled ‘Pravasa Malayalam’, the show will feature adaptations of pieces from author Benyamin’s work ‘Aadujeevitham’, a variety of melodies from different languages bearing a nostalgic feel and so on. The journey of expatriates, from the earlier days to modern times, will be documented through a visual show on the occasion. S L Puram’s play ‘Kallukondoru Pennu’, an account of travails endured by Malayali nurses working abroad, would also be staged.

The event has been conceptualised by Pramod Payyannur, member secretary, Bharat Bhavan. Apart from around 100 singers, the event will feature around 200 different artistes in the areas of music and dance.The multimedia extravaganza will be held today at 6 pm in the Nishagandhi auditorium.

The event would be held as a culmination of the two-day-long Kerala Loka Sabha. An event similar to the Kochi Biennale, a number of travelling installations focusing on the life of expatriates formed part of the event. The different installations included works by noted artists Riyaz Komu and Kanhayi Kunjuraman. The text-and-light-box installation by Riyaz has a single line of text ‘enna pone’ atop a 24ft iron pole at the entrance of Kanakakunnu Palace, while Kanhayi Kunhiraman’s installation in front of the Legislative Assembly Building is an ode to the spirit and adventurousness of the Malayalee who set sail for a better tomorrow.A musical event was held at Kanakakkunnu palace as part of the event which is being held by NORKA in association with Bharat Bhavan.