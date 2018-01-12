KOCHI: A Disaster Management Committee set up by the Kochi chapter of the Shashi Tharoorled All India Professional’s Congress (AIPC), will conduct a study on apartments to identify their vulnerability and risks. The committee, which has former IAS and UN officer M P Joseph as chairman, will conduct the study as part of its focus on the prevention and management of disasters in apartments. It will create awareness among residents, owners, associations and builder on the dangers and risks involved and the action to be taken should a disaster strike.

It will prepare guidelines and develop a training programme, based on which it will conduct short training programmes for willing apartment owners, residents and associations. The training will include an innovative self-certification for apartment associations.

The self-certification will be valid for one year after which the associations will have to conduct self-certification again and reissue the certificate themselves after rectify i n g a ny shortcomings.

Joseph said the process will ensure the associations are aware of the disaster risks in their apartments and are prepared to handle it during an emergency. “The initiative looks to develop awareness of the dangers for residents of flats and apartments in cases of fire, gas leak, damage to lifts, floods or cyclones and even in instances of an apartment collapse due to an earthquake,” said Joseph at a speaker series session organised by AIPC.

At the event, chief of the UN’s Disaster Risk Reduction Muralee Thummarukudy said in almost every case precautions were taken only after a disaster occurred and lives were lost.