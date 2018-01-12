KOCHI: Buoyed by the success of 'Changathi, the literacy programme for migrant labourers, launched at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district in September 2017, the State Literacy Mission is planning to extend the programme to the other districts soon. The Literacy Mission has identified 7,013 migrant labourers who are willing to join the programme across the state.

Among the migrants identified, 6,475 are men and 538 women. In the first phase, the programme will be implemented in one local body in each district. Meanwhile, a training programme will be held for 26 master trainers - two from each of the 13 districts - in Thiruvananthapuram on January 21. One Education Centre each will be opened in all the 13 districts for the implementation of the literacy programme.

Each Education Centre will have 5 to 10 literacy centres and each of these centres will have 15 to 20 learners. The preraks of the Continuing Education Centres will be made coordinators. Each literacy centre will have one instructor, who will be wellversed and qualified in Malayalam and Hindi. Steps will be taken to use the services of educated migrant labourers for imparting training. The services of the Higher Secondary Equivalency course learners will also be utilised for the implementation of the programme, said Literacy Mission PRO Pradeep Kumar.

The 480 migrant labourers attending the literacy programme at Perumbavoor will appear for the public examination in April this year, said Pradeep Kumar. Ahead of the public exam, a model exam will be conducted in March. As many as 53 classes are being conducted by 53 instructors under the 27 literacy centres at Perumbavoor. Among the instructors, 43 persons are students of Marampally MES College. Of the 480 migrant labourers attending the classes, 180 persons are natives of Odisha, while 120 are from West Bengal, 100 from Bihar and 80 from Assam.

