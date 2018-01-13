KOCHI: From Sunday midnight, Central Excise and Customs Department will become two different entities — Customs Commissionerate and GST Commissionerate. It was following the introduction of GST, the Centre decided to separate all customs work performed by Central Excise and Customs Department, from GST Commissionerate to the new entity.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said on Friday a notification in this regard was brought out in 2017. However, since the directive was legally challenged, the implementation would take place from Sunday midnight. From now on, the Customs Commissionerate will have jurisdiction over Customs House, Cochin, which includes Port of Kochi, Nedumbassery airport, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Customs formation under the jurisdiction of Greater Cochin Development Authority, continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone of India.

The Customs House will be headed by a commissioner of customs. Customs Preventive Commissionerate would be another entity under Customs Commissionerate headed by a Commissioner of Customs (Preventive). Customs Preventive will be carrying out operations to prevent smuggling with its jurisdiction extending over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Mahe. The GST Commissionerate will solely perform GST-related activities.

For the Customs Commissionerate in the state, the major concern would be inadequate staff to perform the additional duties. “The staff strength is a concern as we have 40-50 per cent staff in Kerala. We have asked for more staff to be allocated to Customs Department in Kerala. We expect our demands would be met soon,” Sumit Kumar said.

An officer with the Customs Department said there would be a procedural delay due to staff shortage. “Earlier, the works carried out at Central Excise and Customs office have been transferred to Customs Preventive Commissionerate. But the number of staff at Customs Preventive Commissionerate still remains the same. A majority of staff working in Customs Preventive Commissionerate are from other states who move out from here after getting transfer to their native places,” he said.

Cases of misdeclaration of value by importers increase

Kochi: The Customs Department has found the number of cases related to importing goods by providing misdeclaration of value and its description is on the rise in Kerala. From September to December, the Customs Department registered 16 cases for importing goods by providing misdeclaration of value, quality and description. As per the data provided by Customs, six cases of misdeclaration of value, six cases of undervaluation and four cases of misdeclaration of description and quantity were registered. The difference in duty was estimated to be worth I 1.19 crore. The cases registered were related to the importing of steel, furniture, light fittings, Christmas decoration items and beauty parlour goods.

Customs to crack down on drug smuggling

Kochi: The Customs Preventive Commissionerate is set to crack down on smuggling out of medicinal drugs legal in India, but banned in other countries. The department will join hands with national agencies to prevent the flow of narcotic drugs to Kerala. According to Customs commissioner Sumit Kumar, there has been a trend of high-dose drugs that are permitted for use in India being supplied to countries where it is banned. "From now onwards, the checking will be initiated at airports to identify such drugs and prevent its smuggling; necessary steps in this regard have been taken. We will also monitor for narcotic drugs are brought from other countries," he said. Joint operations with national agencies are on the cards to track down drug rackets in Kerala, he said. A discussion in this regard has been carried out with other national agencies, mainly the Narcotic Control Bureau.