KOCHI: Hours before the verdict in the case pertaining to the murder of a four-year-old girl in Chottanikkara in 2013, the first accused attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous fruit late on Wednesday.

Renjith, 32, of Meembarakonam Parambil, Thiruvaniyoor, tried to kill self apprehending the verdict will go against him. After being admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital, he was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College, where his condition is now stable.The special court considering atrocities against women and children had on Wednesday found the girl’s mother Rani and her two paramours, Renjith and Basil, guilty in the case and deferred the sentencing until Friday.

According to an officer at the Ernakulam Sub-Jail, since Renjith was out on bail, he came directly to the court on Wednesday from home. “He was brought to the jail around 2.40 pm. However, after he started showing signs of uneasiness late in the evening, he told prison officers he had consumed a poisonous fruit before going to court,” the officer said.

According to the police, Renjith informed the doctor he decided to end his life as he feared the verdict will go against him. “Renjith is recovering and has been shifted from the ICU to the general ward. We hope he will be discharged and produced before the court within a few days,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam special court for handling cases coming under the POCSO has postponed the sentencing of the three accused in the case to January 15.