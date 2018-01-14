KOCHI: K K Shanmukhan’s latest novel ‘Shiva - The source of life skills’, a modern classic was released recently. The book is a culmination of stories related to Lord Shiva and his disciples and brings to light various skills of life. The book is divided into 31 chapters and each of them is an episode in the life of Shiva and explains the skills, which human beings can learn from it.

The book tends to the philosophies of Vedic times and influences the thought process of a reader, inspiring them to stay positive and stressfree.

Shanmukhan is the author of 24 works, his magnum opus being Training - Why & How (foreword by Mr TKA Nair, IAS, former Principal Secretary to the PM and preface by T N Seshan, IAS, former Chief Election Commissioner).

He has also published more than 1,000 articles in English and Malayalam in prominent dailies and periodicals, on education, art & culture, tourism and hospitality. He has served in the corporate sector in key positions for 28 years and rendered his services as HOD, Principal, Regional Director and Trainer to four leading B-Schools for 14 years.