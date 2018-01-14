KOCHI: In a major development, the police team probing the back-to-back break-ins by armed robbers here have arrested one more Bangladeshi national in connection with the case. Shameem was arrested from Madiwala in Bengaluru after he was tracked down on the basis of the mobile phone tower location. The police have extended the search to the border areas of West Bengal and to Bangladesh following a tip-off they fled to that country through Murshidabad.

“The Preliminary investigation suggested Shameem, who had crossed over to India two years ago, had been a rag picker. Interrogating the accused is crucial to know how they zeroed in on Kochi and what they did with the looted valuables,” said a police officer. According to the police, Shameem will be brought to Kochi and produced before the court along with the three persons arrested earlier from Delhi. The team is expected to reach Kochi by Sunday morning.

A gang comprising around 11 members broke into the house of Nannappilli Anandakumar near the Hill Palace around 2.30 am on December 16 last. They tied up the family members and decamped with 50 sovereigns of gold, three mobile phones and `20,000.On December 15, armed miscreants attacked an elderly couple and took away their gold ornaments from their residence at Pullepady.