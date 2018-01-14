KOCHI: Non-violent communication, which was developed by Marshall Rosenberg in 1960s, assumes much significance in today’s world. The method, which focuses on three aspects of communication namely self-empathy, empathy and honest self-expression, will play a big role in ending strife. As part of promoting non-violent communication an international workshop will be held at Santhigiri Ashram, Pukattupady from January 24 to 31.

Around 40 participants from all over the country will arrive here for the workshop which will be conducted by trainers Shantigarbha Warren from UK and Gasine Schrader from Germany. The participants will learn how to make compassionate connections with people, promote empathy, mutual respect, truth, harmony and peace.

According to K K Jayan, NVC local coordinator, nonviolent communication is rooted on four basic points. They are observation, feelings, need and request. “We always focus on these aspects while communicating. Taking ownership of what one hears and listening to the need of a person than to his words when he or she is angry are all basic tenets of NVC.

By training others in this method we are paving the way for a mode of peaceful communication and reactions,” he said.Nonviolent communication is very popular in Bristol, UK and is being hosted in Kerala for the first time. The first edition of the workshop was held in Bir in Himachal Pradesh in 2017.

The programme was a great success.“The programme is being conducted in Kerala under the aegis of Seed of Peace, an NGO. The fee for the course is Rs 10,000. However, it varies according to the financial situation of the candidate,” Jayan said.He said a person’s willingness and participation is what matters not the fees. “What is important is they take this message to others too,” he said.