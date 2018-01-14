Patriarch of the Chaldean Church Raphaël Sako is flanked by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and SC Justice Kurian Joseph at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Major Archiepiscopal status of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kochi

KOCHI: Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four senior judges of the Supreme Court who alleged serious irregularities in administration and assigning of cases for hearing to its benches on Friday, said a day after that he believed the issue has been sorted out and there is no need for outside intervention. He also said there was nothing personal but institutional and expressed the hope the citizens of the country had listened to their words with due seriousness.

He, however, refused to comment on the Justice Loya issue.

Kurian Joseph was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory function of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Major Archiepiscopal status of the Syro Malabar Church at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad. Excerpts from the interaction.

Q: Was ignoring the views of senior judges a lapse on the Chief Justice of India’s part?

A: Assigning cases to the bench is the Chief Justice’s privilege. He need not consult anyone. But we pointed out some shortcomings in discharging duties. There’s some convention, practice and procedure in assigning cases. We hope they would be followed from now.

Q: What’s the solution? Is there any need for intervention?

A: The government’s intervention isn’t needed. The issue has been brought to the notice of the persons concerned and I think it’s sorted out. I hope similar issues won’t happen again. It was an internal issue and action has been taken from within the institution.

Q: Why did you call a press conference and not present the issues before the supreme authority - the President?

A: It was not mandatory to present it before the President of India. It’s true the President is the appointing authority. However, he does not have constitutional responsibility over the Supreme Court or its judges.

Q: Were the judges forced to make a public reaction as there was no other platform to raise the matter?

A: The issue was taken up before the appropriate forum, but there was no solution forthcoming, which forced us to go public. It was for institutional introspection and correction.

Q: Will you be present at the court on Monday?

A: There is no doubt about it.