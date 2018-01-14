KOCHI: The revenue generated by the Kakkanad Jail from selling food shot up following the start of chicken biriyani and chilli chicken sale sometime ago. If the monthly revenue before was Rs 2- Rs 2.5 lakh, the latest additions to the menu have fetched a whopping profit of more than Rs 7 lakh last month. "When we were selling only chapati and curry through our counters, the profit was just a meagre amount. From Rs 2.5 lakh, it has now shot up to Rs 7 lakh, that is Rs 25,000 daily.

It all happened after we started selling chicken biriyani and chilli chicken," said Superintendent G Chandrababu. A plate of chicken biriyani at the food court run by inmates costs only Rs 60. The biriyani is sold in 500g portions. The outlet also sells ghee rice and chicken curry. Similarly, ‘Metro Freedom’ chapati prepared by the inmates are also sold at a reasonable price and it's hugely popular among the public, especially the Infopark techies.

The chappati is sold at Rs 2, chicken curry for Rs 25 and egg curry at Rs 15. "Our success is that mostly families are coming to purchase the food items. Every day around 500-800 people are buying food from the counter," said Chandrababu. However, with the beginning of Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the sale of non-vegetarian items has come down. "We hope it would again shoot up after the season," added Chandrababu.