KOCHI: The BMS-sponsored hunger strike by the staff of Kalamassery Government Medical College(GMC) on Monday will begin around 7 am at the main entrance to the Medical College and end by 5 pm. The employee-related issues, which prompted the strike call, date back to 2013 when the then Cooperative Medical College was taken over by the government.

Nearly 750 staff members, who were employed in the earlier Cooperative Medical College, are yet to get the same salary as government employees and the associated perks, including pension and PF, even five years on.

“We have taken up the matter with the government and the authorities concerned several times. However, no action was taken,” said Dr Vibin Jeevan, Kerala Hospital Employees Sangh secretary. “ We get 40 per cent less salary than those working in the government sector,” he said.