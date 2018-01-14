KOCHI: If FIFA is for humans, what’s FIRA for? Who knows, FIRA might even take over FIFA in a fantastic Asimovian future. FIRA is short for Federation of International Robot-soccer Association, and its Malayali founder-secretary, Prahlad Vadakkepat, is quite sure about one thing. That we will have humanoids playing football by 2050.

Robotics expert Prahlad Vadakkepat

B P Deepu

‘’I won’t be around by then. You never know what will happen in robotics over the next decade even. For instance, the mobile phones that we use today are more powerful than the computer used for the Apollo moon mission. That’s the level at which it goes,’’ Prahlad, associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) whose work covers robotics, humanoids and artificial intelligence (AI), said.

Prahlad, who hails from Palakkad, was here for the Loka Kerala Sabha summit. FIRA general secretary from 2000 to December 2017, he currently serves as the robot-soccer body’s advisory board member. Football-crazy miniature robots are anything but a hobby, he will tell you. ‘’Robot soccer is a benchmark problem concerning humanity. We come together and we coordinate. And the ball is a resource. Two teams compete for that. Humanity is about Mullaperiyar dam, Gaza strip, Kashmir.

Everywhere conflicts occur because two sides - or multiple sides - are there. So it is a model to really understand how we cooperate, how we coordinate,’’ he said. The story of FIRA goes back to the 1990s when Prahlad set off for South Korea on a post-doctoral fellowship. Korea was really pushing scientific boundaries at the time. FIRA was born in 1996 when he was with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). By creating an international organisation where robots compete, they upped the demand for various components, bringing down costs and spurring research into cutting-edge robotics technology and AI. FIRA was not the first robot-football body, but it was among the very first. Now there are multiple bodies based in the US, Europe and Japan.

‘’India is still very poor in this field. BITS Pilani has done very well. There are some IITs, some NITs. Indian companies are coming up. Even in Kerala it is there now. Basically, we need trade shows and more competitions,’’ he said. In a way, Prahlad owes his fascination for robotics to the Russians. “To be frank I didn’t know much about it. Not much literature was available in the 1980s. But then I came across a Russian book at my home.” After doing his MTech and PhD at IIT-Madras, he pursued post-doctoral studies at KAIST in South Korea.