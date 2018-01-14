THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing concern over the issues surrounding the sale of archdiocesan land that triggered a scandal involving allegations of corruption, the week-long synod of the Syro-Malabar Church urged Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry to share the responsibilities of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly with auxiliary bishops.

The synod advised the auxiliary bishops to shoulder more responsibilities as the Major Archbishop has to take care of general issues concerning the Church. It also asked Auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath to intervene and find an amicable solution to the crisis.

The secretary of the Presbyteral Council had submitted a letter to the synod urging to consider the allegations pertaining to the sale of archdiocesan land. After discussing the issue, the synod deputed a five-member panel of bishops to hold discussions with the Presbyteral Council and submit a report. The bishops’ panel recommended to convene the Major Archiepiscopal Curia, the College of Consulters, the Finance Council and discuss the sale of land and the loss incurred.

The panel also recommended the formation of an expert committee to find a solution to the crisis. The Major Archbishop should take appropriate decision based on the recommendations of the expert committee. All decisions should be taken with the consent of the Major Archbishop and the help of the synod committee can be sought for the purpose, it stated.

The synod also said it should be ensured that all archdiocesan committees are functioning according to the Church and in a transparent and responsible manner.