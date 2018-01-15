KOCHI: There has been a spurt in the flow of narcotic drugs into the city recently and with the rackets digging their claws deeper, the Customs Department, Narcotic Control Bureau, Excise and Police Departments have decided to join hands to bust them. The joint force, which will have sleuths from the national and state law enforcement agencies, will be conducting operations to break up these international and inter-state drug cartels.

In a meeting which was held the other day, the agencies also decided to share information on the drug rackets operating in Kochi and other parts of the state.

“We are planning to conduct awareness programmes and enforcement activities in coordination with other national and state agencies. Since NCB has minimal staff strength, a joint operation will go a long way in identifying and tracking down the rackets operating in Kerala. Similarly, these operations will help the agencies to zero in on the real masters behind the cartels,” said Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner in a press conference recently.

He said discussions were also held with the Excise Department in the state. “The intelligence agencies will also cooperate with the joint operations,” he said. During the meeting, the enforcement agencies also decided to meet up once in three months. Information will be shared, joint operations will be planned and the modus operands used by various drug rackets will be evaluated during these tri-monthly meetings.

According to a senior officer with the Excise Department, as part of the joint operations, a WhatsApp group was also created.

“The WhatsApp group, which will have officers of various agencies as members, will facilitate sharing of information about the drug rackets. Also, joint workshops on the latest drugs in the market will be organised. These workshops will be led by IT experts, doctors and chemical experts. The members of the force will also be given a heads up about the online activities of these rackets during the workshops,” the officer said.

According to the Customs Commissioner, incidents of drug abuse are on the rise in Kerala. “The state is being used as a transit point by the international rackets to supply drugs to other tourist destinations,” Kumar said. Pointing out the recent incident in which cocaine was seized from a private party in the city, Kumar said, “The drug was brought in from another country. As far as we know, these drugs are brought to Kochi to be supplied to other states.”

Another facet which the Customs Department has decided to investigate is the entry of medicines banned in other countries into the state. “There is a possibility such a trend exists. These medicines are likely being smuggled out from here. Exports and travellers who carry prescription drugs in small quantities will be checked thoroughly to prevent smuggling from Kerala,” Kumar said.

He said apart from keeping a check on smuggling of drugs, the Customs Department is also active in thwarting gold smuggling through airports in Kerala. However, it seems the smugglers have changed their tactics and are smuggling gold on board domestic flights. “Recently, we seized a lot of gold brought on board the domestic flights. Since the demand for gold is very high in Kerala, smugglers are active here, he said. Kumar said the department has been receiving active support from other departments including intelligence agencies to bust such rackets,” he said.

