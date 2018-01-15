KOCHI: The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 are expected to be declared on January 17 at around 2.00 pm.

The results and the details of marks of final examination and common proficiency test (CPT) will be hosted on the website: icaiexam.icai.org / caresults.icai.org / icai.nic.in.

The number of students who sat for the final examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 are;

No. of Students admitted in the final exams - 1, 28,853

No. of Final Exam Centres across the globe - 346.