KOCHI: A South Indian music troupe from Germany is taking efforts to bring a maiden Bharat Ratna to God’s own Country through legendary singer K J Yesudas. Jonny Chakupurakal, founder of Sangeetha Arts Club and his fifteen member team recently submitted a letter to Prime Minister and Chief Minister office seeking to recognise the work of Yesudas and to felicitate him with the highest civilian award.

Chakupurakal, who is also a family friend of Yesudas stated that the latter has made significant contributions to the music industry and has an experience of more than 50 decades.

Jonny Chakupurakal with

K J Yesudas

“In our letter to the PMO, we explained that with this valour and iconic personality, Yesudas deserves the highest civilian honour,” he said. He mentioned that the Bharat Ratna award instituted in 1954 has awarded 46 dignitaries but none from Kerala were on the list. Many deserving people were also not recognised and we have pointed this in our letter, he added.

Chakupurakal highlighted that Dasettan (Yesudas) is the lone singer to have sung in maximum languages in India apart from Arabic, Latin and Russian. He noted that after recording more than one lakh songs in his career, Yesudas deserves to be honoured with Bharat Ratna. “In our letter to the offices we have urged them to do the needful and they responded that they will look into the matter soon,” he said.

On his friendship with the ace singer, Chakupurakal said that he knew Yesudas from 1973 when the latter visited Germany for a music programme. Since then, they share a good rapport. “Whenever Dasettan visits Germany, he stays at my house and I visit his residence when I go to Chennai”, he said. During the 25th anniversary of Sangeetha Arts Club, Yesudas felicitated Chakupurakal for his initiative in giving a platform for South Indian music in the European continent and keeping it alive among NRIs. At times, Yesudas used to convey his wishes to the troupe’s programmes via live video.

Chakupurakal, a native of Changanassery and main singer of Sangeetha Arts Club has also rendered his voice for a few albums including devotional songs. The club which has been functioning for 40 decades in Cologne, a city in Germany has three generations of people in their troupe.The club has completed about 500 stages in and around Europe.