KOCHI: The footpath underneath Edapally looks all bright and new thanks to the latest project launched by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) which aims at the betterment of the travel options and safety of the pedestrians. Earlier the pedestrians had a hard time walking by the area.

The new footpath at

Edappally

Reshmi C R, KMRL spokesperson, said though the motorists might find it a bit inconvenient, the plight of the pedestrians too has to be taken into consideration. “When the traffic is heavy, the pedestrians find it tough to navigate along this road. We made the changes after discussing the plans in detail with the traffic police,” she said.

The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 3.83 crore in Edapally. According to the current plan, the footpath will be constructed and beautification works will be done from Edappally to the High Court. The first phase of the project was implemented in Edappally.

Prasanna, who works at a private firm here, said, “The new footpath is a welcome change. The sight of people sliding and dodging past vehicles during peak hours was a bit unnerving.” Ever since the metro work was over, people had been demanding a footpath here.

In order to open up more space along the road, the autorickshaw stand has been shifted below the flyover. According to George Abraham, a resident, the auto stand used to take up a lot of space.

“Now those who want to hire an autorickshaw will know where to find on and the pedestrians will have a lot of space to walk on without fear,” he said.

“We didn’t have any footpaths in most of the places here and chances of tripping over broken slabs on the drains were very high. The footpath has come as a blessing. It is heartening to see that the project has been planned by keeping in mind the needs and requirements of everyone. The visually challenged can navigate the stretch via the area demarcated for them. The plants, which have been planted beside the footpath, have turned the facility into a classy one,” George said.

The footpath and the beautification work are being done as part of the junction improvement plan. The other junctions on the list are Kalamassery, Vyttila and Aluva.