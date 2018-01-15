KOCHI: The Chavara Cultural Centre in Kochi will be a venue for a multidisciplinary stage performance on Tuesday. Meta Jingle, a collage of music, poetry, dance and juggling centred around the band kARNATRiix with musicians, John Anthony, Rahul CR and Akhil J Chand at the forefront will bring in a visual treat to the spectators.

The event, organised by the French Embassy, Alliance Franacise in connection with BonjourIndia and Chavara Cultural Centre, will see a fusion of poetry by Meera Nair and dancer-juggler François Chat presenting the visual representation. This Indo- French collaborative project is expected to mirror the flavours of Kerala.

About Karnatriix

More than just a band, kARNATRiix is John’s personal statement by which he aims to collaborate with talented artists across cultures and genres to create something unique – a fresh sound that is undoubtedly his trademark. Their ever-evolving sound was always ahead of its time in its universal appeal, and today registers as ideally in sync with the 21st century’s pan-culture landscape. The name ‘kARNATRiix’ which is a word play, meaning ‘Aural Trickery’, openly defines their music. kARNATRiix’s music has elements of jazz, blues, rock, trance, funk and Western Classical, sounding in perfect harmony spiced up with Indian Classical flavours. kARNATRiix has extensively toured India, China, South Africa, Russia, UAE, Europe, Sri Lanka and lately Maldives.

Francois Chat

Francois Chat is an actor dancer-juggler, director. Mixing dance and juggling, since the creation of Clip-Clop in 1993 and L’oeuf du vent in 1996, to the most recent shows like Le Sacre du Printemps des rues in 2009, Francois Chat is both a remarkable juggler and a motion theatre artist.

He divides his time between Paris and Venice and developed shows in a Venetian monastery, CTR (Centro teatrale di Ricerca) as a guest artist since 1999. Francois Chat regularly creates content for international theatres or festivals; with his unclassifiable style, he is the creator of more than fifteen works.

Meera Nair

Meera Nair is a media professional. She has always engaged in creative writing. Her short stories and poems have been published in various journals and have won her numerous prizes. Her first book of poems, won her the second place at the Muse India Young Writers Award 2015. Her poems are appreciated for their beauty, irony, intensity and spirit of combat. Her second collection of poems, ‘Poetry Vending Machine’ has been released shortly. Meera is a trained classical dancer and lives in Thiruvanathapuram.