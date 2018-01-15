KOCHI: Music becomes meaningful only when it is expressed by a language. Sreekanth M Girinath is one such lyricist who has been passionate about music and has been practising it for a long time. His latest song ‘Malayalathinu Vandanam’ starting with the lines ‘Chingam Pirannal Chirikkum Malayalam’ is an ode to malayalam language.

“This is my 20th song and the lyrics were written a year before in connection with the 60th anniversary of the formation of the state (Kerala Piravi) and the occasion of Malayalam being selected as a classical language.”

The song ‘Chingam Pirannal Chirikkum Malayalam’ is composed in ragas such as Vrindavanasaranga, Kamboji and Shudhadhanyasi of its pallavi, anupallavi and charanam respectively. The tune of kummi of mohiniyattam, the famous lullaby of Irayimman Thampi, vanchipatu which is sung during the boat race, included in the song makes it more melodious. “As one listens to the song, one is able to visualise the culture and traditions of Kerala and how malayalam as a language evolved,” he said.

The composer of this music is Jyothikumar P S, a music teacher in Tharanganisari School of Music in Thiruvananthapuram and the song is sung by a famous playback singer and state-award winner Kallara Gopan. The orchestration of this song is done by Rajiv Shiva who is also a music director. The song which was released recently has already recevied around 2 lakh views and is also streaming in other social media like Facebook.

Besides being a lyricist, Sreekanth is also known as Sreek Sreekanth among the music fraternity as he runs a YouTube music channel ‘Sreek Musics’. He is a journo-turned-government employee who is now working as an assistant editor in the Information Public Relations Department (IPRD), Govt of Kerala. A governement employee by profession, it was his love for malayalam language that compelled him to write the song. At the same time, the Government of Kerala has extended the celebration of Official Language Year to November 2018.

He has written several devotional songs and his album ‘Thathwasopanam’, the series of lord Ayyappa devotional songs was released in Sabarimala last year by Thanthri Kantaru Rajeevaru and Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Namboothiri. Another album titled ‘Hariharisuthan’, a lord ayyappa devotional song is composed and was sung by Kavalam Sreekumar. Apart from this, ‘Devigeetham’, ‘Krishnapaksham’ are other musical works of Sreek Musics in which singers such as M G Sreekumar, G Venugopal, G Sreeram have lend their voice.