KOCHI: The Malabar Sangamam organised by the Malabar Cultural Centre (MCC) witnessed a grand ‘theyyam’ performance.

The 10-member group of theyyam performers four theyyams on the Town Hall premises - these included ‘Thee Chamundi’ , ‘Naga Bhagavathi’, ‘Vasoori mala’ and ‘Rakhta chamundi’, three of which are goddess bhagawati in ‘raudra bhava’.

“We are offering this as a tribute to the Malabar region and its rich traditions,” said Sreenivasan Kozhikode, a theyyam artist. Several prominent persons, including Local Self-Government Minister K T Jaleel, MLAs Hibi Eden and V K Ibrahimkunju and Mayor Soumini Jain took part.

“It was organised to enable people from the Malabar region could meet and renew their ties and also share the traditional food and relive memories. Theyyam is an added bonus,”said Muhammad Kamran, MCC general secretary.