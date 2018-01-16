KOCHI: Art permeates into every grain of sand here in the Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram. But Tuesday was a tad different. It was a celebration of art. The college which is considered the hub of the talent was abuzz with activities and a festive mood had gripped the premises. Students ran around, some toting cameras, some pouring over their canvases while others dwelt on intricacies of the art of animation.

In the history of the college, it was witnessing a one-of-a-kind camp, a national-level art camp where noted artists and art students from across India congregated to celebrate the world of art. Moreover, the college has thrown open its doors to the public who can just walk in and experience art.

Titled ‘Akhi’, the seven-day camp organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Fine Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram has an illustrious line-up of artists acting as resource persons. Selected students from across the nation have teemed up in the college campus to experience art and create artworks. As many as 49 students have joined in the camp who are guided by noted artists from across the country. ‘’The camp is dedicated to the victims of the cyclone Ockhi,’’ Fine Arts College principal Tensing Joseph said.

The camp is aimed at improving the curriculum and also at bridging the gap between the students and public.

“The art institutions of Kerala are isolated from the society and the society, in turn, maintains a distance from them. This is a highly serious issue which needs to be changed,” said Tensing, reiterating the need to conduct more such camps. “The camp has been envisaged to bring art closer to the society and further foster integrity between art students and the faculty,” he said.

The camp is modelled on an eco-friendly theme. Only eco-friendly materials have been chosen for the camp, said the principal. “Although paint is used, the plan is to get the raw materials from within the campus and incorporate them in the works. Site-specific installations will be created,” he added. The students have been split into groups and each group has been allocated a resource person who will guide them. Renowned artists who are acting as resource persons include Prosenjit Ganguly, Indrapramid Roy, Sumitabha Pal, T V Santhosh, K G Jayan, Santhi Swaroopini, Pramod Sharma, V K Rajan, T V Madhu, R Nandakumar, Shivaji K Panikkar and Anand Nigam.

As part of the national camp, a sculpture workshop is also underway at Myladi in Kanyakumari. The workshop is envisaged at imparting the traditional methodology involved in stone carving, Tensing said. “Myladi is a village with around 500 families involved in traditional stone carving artwork. Our aim was to let the students experience the traditional techniques involved,” he added. The sculpture camp which started on January 12 is being helmed by artists Pramod Sharma and V K Rajan.

The national level camp is on until January 22. The college is also planning a national-level Papier-mache and ceramics camp in February.