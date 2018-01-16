KOCHI: Experimenting different forms of painting has always been Kochi-based artist Unni Shankar’s passion. Each of his paintings is a perfect blend of colours which lends a mystic feel to his work. This is evident from the solo paintings exhibited at Draavidia Art gallery.

A painter, sculptor and photographer, Unni has won all these titles through his knowledge and expertise in these fields. “I used to do portrait painting since the age of fifteen. Initially, I used to work on sculptures and photography as my passion. Later I dedicated myself to working on my paintings.”

At the ongoing exhibition, he has displayed around 20 paintings which includes a series of all his paintings done so far. “ I have worked on themes such as nature, union between the lovers etc. But presently, I am engaged in doing more spiritual paintings. As part of my spiritual series, I did a painting of Jesus Christ which I sent to the Pope as a gift.”

This self-taught artist uses few colours in his paintings but the originality in his paintings is highly appreciable. His semi-classical realism paintings depict true love and first union which becomes a celebration. A blissful celebration of love.

In one of his painting, he has used different shades in green which portrays an image when lovers unite, the green woods also lend its beauty. And life gets filled with the intoxicating fragrance of flowers in the wild. This is a love beyond mind, body and soul.

Well versed in different mediums

Nature is present in each of his paintings. The paintings portray the amalgamation of two minds. Shadows and lights of the undying fire of love. Emotions break loose, and turn into streams and rivers, to flow in their own free will and merge into oceans, where they become complete. One unique style that this artist uses is pointillism where he has used black and white in canvas. This form of painting is usually not tried much as it is tough.

Unni Shankar,an artist in his fifties has done several solo exhibitions. One of his works have been displayed at Vernissage Art Gallery in Moscow, Russia. He has displayed his paintings in places in kerala like Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and in other states like Pune, Mumbai.

Besides paintings, he has done sculptures which have been installed in various places- Water Fountain ‘Shell’, Katari Bhag, Naval Base, Kochi; ‘Ashoka Stambham’ in High Court and ‘Diver’ in Naval Base. Also an avid photographer, he was a photographer of Mana Group, Cochin Bureau. The exhibition is on till February 6.