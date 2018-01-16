KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have formed a special team to trace the gangs who broke into a house near Aluva and looted around 115 sovereigns of gold and `1 lakh in cash. Multiple teams will be coordinated under Aluva DySP Prafulla Chandran.

Though the police have come to the conclusion that a professional robbery gang is involved, the police are yet to make a headway in the investigation. They have interrogated 10 migrant workers. Though the dog squad brought a sniffer dog to trace footmarks of the robbers, it too failed to find any strong lead. The forensic and fingerprint experts also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

The weapons used to break into the house and break the almirah where the gold ornaments were kept, were recovered by the police from the house. These included two pickaxes and two swords. Abdulla, the owner of the Padinjareparambu House from where the articles were stolen, came to know about the heist after 8 pm on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday when the family went to visit their relatives' house in Malappuram.

"It is true at present we don't have any clue about the gang, but we have some hints which cannot be revealed at this juncture. The teams have fanned out to different parts and we have got certain leads. The top officers will make an assessment of the investigation every day," said a top officer who is part of the investigation team.

As part of the investigation, IG (Kochi Range) P Vijayan and the rural SP A V George visited the house located near Mahilalayam Junction in Thottumugham on Monday.