KOCHI: Around 20 members of the BMS unit at the Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery staged a hunger strike on Monday raising various demands. The leaders of other unions, including CMCTA and INTUC, had expressed their solidarity with the issues raised by BMS, including the pay parity for doctors and other staff at the medical college.

"The BMS members will issue notice to the government on Tuesday warning of another strike unless the issues concerned are amicably resolved by January 31. We will hold a meeting and make sure the patients do not suffer on account of the strike and the protests will be staged in such a manner so as not to inconvenience the general public," said Dr Vibin Jeevan, secretary, Kerala Hospital Employees Sangh.