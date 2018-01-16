KOCHI: The CPM party flag was hoisted at Fidel Castro Nagar at Marine Drive here on Monday evening signalling the formal beginning of the party's district conference. The delegates' meet to be held at V V Dakshinamurthy Nagar (Ernakulam Town Hall) will be inaugurated by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

A total of 354 delegates from 20 areas in the district and 43 district committee members will attend the meet. Veteran leader M M Lawrence will hoist the red flag. After the inaugural meet, CPM district secretary P Rajeev will present the report. The delegates' meet will continue on Wednesday. The met will conclude on Thursday with a public rally. The valedictory meet will be inaugurated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

A total of 30 houses will be constructed and handed over to the homeless as part of the district meet. The food for the delegates will be prepared using the rice, vegetables and fish sourced from the various farms run by party workers.