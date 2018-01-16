KOCHI: Buoyed by the successful completion of local and area committee meetings, the delegates' meeting of the CPM district conference beginning here on Tuesday is expected to devise strategies for extending the party's footprint in the city heading towards metropolitan status.

Sources said the party's state brass is keen on bringing in more young blood into the district leadership as the party needs more penetration in the urban centres. Amid the changes which has come over society due to the advent of social media, the party is also looking to bring in more talented youth to the forefront, which it believes will help connect with the gen-next voters.

The CPM state leadership is also feeling immensely relieved as there are no serious threats of factional feud in the party's district ranks. The leadership is likely to back incumbent district chief P Rajeev for a second straight term.

"He has so far succeeded in coordinating the party effectively in the district. So his tenure is likely to be extended," they said.

They also denied the speculation the party may go in for a change of guard in the district to enable Rajeev to be fielded for the LS polls due next year. The conference will, however, witness discussions on the charges against some of the area secretaries.

"Under the present circumstances, the party can go ahead without a major revamp of the district brass. To accommodate more young leaders, the party will have to drop some senior leaders from the list. The discussions will focus on whom to be avoided and who all should be included," the sources said.