KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) probe into the drugs smuggling incidents at the Nedumbassery airport has unravelled the involvement of a key figure linked with the Sao Paulo-based drug cartel, the source of the contraband.

NCB sleuths identified him as Ben Korachi, who controls the supply of drugs. “We don’t know whether he is the kingpin of the racket or an agent. But his involvement was found in the three incidents in which cocaine was smuggled to Kochi from Sao Paulo in the past three months. He provides the carriers ferrying drugs from Brazil to other countries,” an NCB officer said.

The national agency probing the seizure of 4.5 kg of cocaine from a Filipino Jhonna De Torres two weeks ago found the psychedelic drug was being smuggled in from Brazil to meet its overwhelming demand in Kochi.

Though Jhonna was grilled by the NCB, it did not get any information regarding the persons behind the racket. However, the NCB identified the persons involved in the racket after examining Jhonna’s call data records with the help of IT experts.

The local links of the global rackets has been identified. “We cannot reveal the identity of the persons who are receiving drugs from the Brazilian cartel. In the first two incidents, the cocaine was brought via Kochi to be supplied in Goa and New Delhi. In the third incident in which Jhonna was arrested, the cocaine was brought for supplying in the local racket,” the officer said.

The intelligence agencies have sounded an alert that drugs are being smuggled to Kochi to meet the rising demand here. The NCB is planning to seek the assistance of Interpol for tracking down the international racket. The assistance of agencies like Customs, Intelligence Bureau, Police and the Excise Department has been sought to bust the drugs rackets in Kerala, especially in Kochi.

Jhonna, who arrived at the airport two weeks ago, was arrested with 4.5 kg of cocaine. She had booked a room at a luxury hotel in Ernakulam North, where the drug was to be handed over to an unidentified person.