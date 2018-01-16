KOCHI: Jonathan Swift had said promises and pie crusts are made to be broken. And the truth of his observation becomes very evident when it comes to making and breaking New Year resolutions. When Kochi Express conducted a survey among the students, office-goers and other citizens in the city two weeks after 2018 dawned, it found nearly all of them had failed to keep their promises.

For Sora Varghese, a school student, waking up early in the morning used to be a big chore. Something she was never able to do. Hence, on the day 2018 dawned, she made a resolution to wake up early. “I decided to use the mornings to study and prepare well for the coming examinations. But, my resolution didn’t last for more than a week,” says Sora.

Laziness and the lack of focus is cited to be a reason why most people give up on the promises they had made to themselves. Terrin D’Silva, a former chef, says, “I had decided to give up smoking. The number of packs that I used to go through rang a warning bell. But once I started ditching cigarettes, my craving for a puff grew.” The craving got so unmanageable Terrin gave in and has resumed smoking.

If it was giving up cigarettes for Terrin, some others had decided to hit the gym and lose that extra pounds they had gained over the years. But did they do so? Well...

Shone D’Silva, a college student, had taken the decision to go to the gym every day. “I did join the gym and went for the first few days very zealously. When I joined the gym, the batch in which was enrolled had a healthy attendance. But slowly as the days passed, the numbers dropped. In the end, I too stopped going,” she says. The lesson Shone learnt from her experience is to set short term goals instead of making lofty resolutions at the start of a year.

Aleena Elizabeth, a college student, wants to travel a lot and unlike last year wants to follow through with her resolution.

Some people, according to Karishma, a homemaker, set up unrealistic goals. “These people end up struggling to remain true to their promise. But in the end, give up dejected. Set a goal that is achievable and track the progress you are making. These steps will help you keep the promise you made to yourself,” she says. However, everything is not very gloomy. There a few, however, in the minority, who keep their promises. Arjun C, a college student is one of them. He had planned to read 100 books last year. “I ended up reading 120. This year I am planning to break that record,” he says. If Arjun has succeeded in satiating the bookworm in him, chef Jezlaw Joshy has to an extent managed to keep his resolution to ditch junk food.

“I have decided to stay fit and healthy. In order to achieve that I have decided to forgo junk food completely. It’s a difficult decision, but once I think about all the health issues that might crop up it becomes easy to stick to the resolution,” says Joshy. Another person who has so far successfully held on to her resolution is Twinkle Charles, a college student. She has decided to learn the different techniques of drawing. “I am an art lover and am very much passionate about it. I never had any difficulty keeping up with my resolutions. As a part of my decision to learn the different techniques of drawing, I have joined the Centre for Arts and Communication. I have been attending classes regularly and I hope to finish the course,” says Twinkle.

In the past

Around 4,000 years ago, Babylonians are said to be the first people to make New Year resolutions. The custom of making a new year resolution was prominent among the western countries but now it has expanded all over the world. The intention of taking up a resolution is solely meant for self-improvement.