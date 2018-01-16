KOCHI: The police team probing the twin robbery cases has obtained vital clues pointing towards the whereabouts of the others in the 11-member gang. So far, the police have arrested four suspects from Delhi and Bengaluru.

"CCTV footage helped us get hold of the members involved in the robbery," said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh. "Now we have a clear idea about the persons involved in the case. We know who they are and where they are from."

He said the verification of photographs from CCTV footage and other medium is going on in full swing. "Within a short span of time, all gang members of the twin robbery will be taken into custody. Some footprints need to be verified using advanced technology and with the completion of that, the members of the gang will be arrested," said the Commissioner.

The city police in a joint operation with their Delhi counterparts arrested three men in connection with the two robberies which took place on December 15 and 16 at Tripunithura and Panampilly respectively. The police also arrested a Bangladeshi resident from Bangalore in connection with the robbery, taking the total number of arrests to four.

"All of those involved in the robberies are migrant workers. However, we cannot say the entire migrant community is involved in such activities. We have information about such type of people and the department is keenly following their movements," said Dinesh. Meanwhile, the police took the arrested persons for evidence collection to the house which was looted. "An identification parade of the arrested will be held on Monday and after that, they will be produced before court," said a police officer.