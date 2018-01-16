KOCHI: Scientists should strive to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ushering in a ‘Blue Revolution’ and doubling the income of fishermen, said Department of Agricultural Research and Education secretary and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) director-general Trilochan Mohapatra.

“We have to increase productivity while promoting sustainable fishing practices,” he said while inaugurating Safari-2, the three-day international symposium on Remote Sensing for Ecosystem Analysis and Fisheries organised by ICAR and CMFRI at the CMFRI Platinum Jubilee Hall here on Monday.

He called on the scientist community to develop technology for providing accurate weather forewarning to the fishermen.

“The use of satellite remote sensing data has become handy in research, technology development and management of marine fishery resources. However, stress has to be laid in providing accurate weather forewarning to the fisheries sector. While weather forecasting has helped reduce damage caused by cyclones in the agriculture sector, more deliberations are needed on enhancing our ability to provide an accurate forewarning to the fishermen,” he said.

Though India has been making giant strides in space research, we haven’t done much in deep sea research. Considering our limitations in this field, the Centre is planning to launch a deep sea mission, he said. There is big scope for research about the biological activities influencing the deep sea ecosystem. CMFRI and other research institutes involved in ocean research should cooperate with the programme, he said.

Mohapatra said scientists should utilise drones with high-resolution cameras and powerful sensors to conduct a study on the small inland water bodies, he said.

Mohapatra said the department was planning to set up a permanent secretariat for Societal Applications in Fisheries and Aquaculture using Remote Sensing Imagery (Safari) to facilitate research and serve the community on a regular basis.

ICAR deputy DG (Fisheries Sciences) J K Jena presided over the session. National Biodiversity Authority chairperson B Meenakumari; Nansen Environmental Remote Sensing Centre international cooperation and marketing director Lasse H Pettersson; University of Hull Institute of Estuarine and Coastal Studies director Rodney M Forster and Nansen Environmental Research Centre India director and CMFRI Research Advisory Committee chairman N R Menon participated.

CMFRI Kochi director A Gopalakrishnan welcomed the gathering and CMFRI Fishery Resource Assessment head T V Sathianandan proposed vote of thanks. Apart from scientists, technocrats, oceanographers, marine experts and policy-makers across the country, 25 scientists from nine countries are also participating in the symposium.