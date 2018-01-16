KOCHI: Advertisements guaranteeing ‘heavy weight loss in a month’ can be seen adorning various parts of the city. Pamphlets carrying images of unbelievable transformation, weight loss medicines, rigorous workout schedules as well as belts and even oils that can help one achieve the ‘coveted’ physique are aplenty.

But have you ever stopped and thought how safe such practices are? As it turns out, the methods come at a price on one’s well-being.

“In many cases, those rapidly losing weight, like 10-15 kg a month, will start gaining weight after a period of time and develop severe health conditions. These conditions can worsen and affect one’s daily life. But what is shocking is that the educated population of Kerala actually goes for it, thanks to the severe body shaming existing in society.

What they don’t understand or are unaware of is such measures actually affect their otherwise healthy organs,” says dietician Susan Itty. “In fact, losing anywhere between one to five kgs in a month is considered healthy weight loss,” she says.

“There are some who starve themselves to lose weight. It is the unhealthiest practice of all. True, there will be weight loss at first. However, the body adapts to intake of food slower, due to which the body stores the food as fats, in turn making the body gain weight again,” says Susan.

Medicines no good

The medicines claiming to make one lose weight are no better, as they can acutely affect the kidneys and the liver, impact the body’s hormonal levels and lead to ulcers. Such medicines are like a double-edged sword and will only lead to more health problems in the person taking them, say experts.

“The practice of eating less throughout the day and having a large dinner also does not help the weight loss schedule. In fact, the person doing this may end up gaining weight,” says Dr Jeffey George, consultant gastroenterologist, Aster Medcity.

“We never recommend belts, oils or other ‘shortcuts’ to weight loss. Losing weight is all about willpower, motivation level and the amount of healthy workout and dieting people put themselves through. A good guide who leads them through the whole effort also plays an essential role,” says Dr Jeffey.

Bariatric surgeries are mainly opted by those with severe obesity. A person’s body mass index (BMI) is checked before they go for this option. Bariatric surgeries are performed mainly on people with a BMI of above 40, or, in some cases above 35. In such cases, there are complications like gall bladder stones, but they are minimal. But if a person returns to a sedentary lifestyle, there will be rapid weight gain.