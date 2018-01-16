KOCHI: The agri-aqua food fest organised on the sidelines of the three-day international symposium of the Societal Applications in Fisheries and Aquaculture using Remote Sensing Imagery (Safari) on the CMFRI premises at Marine Drive in Kochi is receiving tremendous response from the public. Apart from organic vegetables, stalls selling honey, tuber crops, coconut products, fish products and ornamental fish are attracting the visitors.

Visitors thronged the Krishi Vigyan Kendra stall where organic pokkali rice was being sold at `120 per kg. Products made from pokkali rice flour also found many takers. “We are helping farmers reach out to the customers and get better price for their products. The pokkali products are marketed by the Pokkali Farmer Producer Company,” said Krishi Vigyan Kendra senior scientist Shinoj Subramanian.

Kothamangalam Agri Produce company is marketing tapioca powder, neera sugar and other products. Organic fertilisers, vermi compost, fish compost, tissue culture plantain, pineapple and other saplings are also available here. Farmed live fish, frozen shrimp, canned tuna, tuna oil and oyster products are available at the stalls put up by various marine food processors.