KOCHI: From being an active participant in the Indian freedom struggle to a staunch communist, and from toiling in sub-jails to leading peaceful post-retirement days in the city, A Gopalankutty Menon has had quite an adventurous life. The centenarian who is celebrating his 101st birthday on January 17, recollects the momentous experiences he has had in Kozhikode.

Born in Koyilandy to Kanaran Nair and Sreedevi in 1917, Gopalankutty Menon developed a keen interest in the independence movement right from a young age and was at the forefront of the related school activities. However, in 1934, he underwent an experience that was to shape his future interests.

“Back then Gandhiji had visited Kozhikode as part of his campaign to uplift the Dalits. We had a huge function at the Koyilandy high school ground. I and a few of my friend were assigned to attend to him,” said Menon. In the few hours that he spent with Gandhiji, Gopalankutty Menon learned the importance of social service and the necessity to learn Hindi.

“This urged me to study Hindi and educate people on the need for the same," he said. Later on, he started the Hindi Prachar Sabha unit in Koyilandy and worked as its secretary.

Though he worked for the Congress party during his initial years, since 1938 he has been a committed member of the Communist party. During this time, he worked towards helping the poor, supporting people during the food shortage, protesting against liquor shops, foreign products and so on. Owing to his participation in these activities, he was in and out of the sub-jails for several years. “I also worked in Deshabhimani, Kozhikode for several years and was its manager in 1964," he said.

Having travelled all over the country, he regrets not being able to visit Varanasi or Jammu and Kashmir. Menon, who spends his retired life with his wife V N Bhanumathi, has a message for the young political enthusiasts. He said, “Those who enter politics should ensure they serve the society and take care of people’s needs."