KOCHI: A special session on disaster management and weather warning system will be held as part of the second International Symposium of the Societal Applications in Fisheries and Aquaculture using Remote Sensing Imagery (SAFARI) at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here at 10.30 am on Wednesday. The session, which will be attended by 120 fishermen’s representatives, will discuss the ways and means to improve the disaster management and weather warning system in Kerala in Ockhi cyclone’s wake. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will be the chief guest.

Besides fishermen, experts from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), scientists from ISRO, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS), CMFRI and officers from the Department of Fisheries will discuss the amendments needed for bolstering the existing system. The meet aims to strengthen the disaster management facilities and the communication mechanism for cyclone forecasts to help the fishermen.

The session will also deal with the issues related to the conflicts between fishermen and other navigators at sea. Furthermore, the discussions will centre on marine spatial planning by the CMFRI to locate clearly the fishing areas, navigational channels and protected areas in the open sea.

