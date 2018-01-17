Jaspal Kaur Singh (third from left) releasing the fourth edition of the Albertian Review of Literature by handing over a copy to the Vice Principal Dr V S Sadanandan.

KOCHI: “Diasporas are created spaces and in this age of language imperialism, we still long for the age old stereotype models,” said Dr Jaspal Kaur Singh of Northern Michigan University, USA. She was speaking at the International seminar on Recent Trends of Post-Colonial Literature and Theory organised by the Department of English, St Albert’s College as part of the Albertian International Knowledge Summit 2018.

The Albertian International Knowledge Summit is a week-long celebration of new knowledge in the academic world. Following Dr. Kaur’s keynote address, about thirty papers from teachers, research scholars and students from various colleges across Kerala were presented. Prizes were given for the best paper. Dr. Kaur also released the fourth edition of The Albertian Review of Literature on the occasion.