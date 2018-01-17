KOCHI: A few hours before the commencement of the trial in 2014’s sensational murder case of 17-year-old Neethu at Udayamperoor, the lone accused allegedly committed suicide late Monday night.

The police said the accused Binuraj, 34, of Udayamperoor, committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling of a vacant house near his home. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.

A case of unnatural death was also registered. Preliminary investigations suggested the death may have occurred between 9 pm on Monday and 1 am on Tuesday. However, the police are yet to confirm the actual reason for the suicide.

“Binuraj might have been apprehensive the court’s verdict may turn against him. Perhaps, the fear drove him to take the extreme step. We are looking into the aspect,” said a police officer. According to the police, Neethu, a resident of Fisherman Colony in Udayamperoor, was allegedly hacked to death by Binuraj on December 18, 2014.Binuraj was a taxi driver while Neethu was pursuing a beautician training course.

“As per the case details, the girl and the accused were in a relationship but the family was against them. While she was 15, they tried to elope. The case was settled in the police station after it was agreed Binuraj can marry Neethu when she turned 18. However, Neethu, an adopted child, decided not to marry him, prompting him to kill her,” the police said.