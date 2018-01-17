KOCHI: Chinmaya College of Arts, Commerce and Science will organise a one-day national conference on infrastructure development in Kerala - Issues and Prospects at BTH Sarovaram in Kochi on Friday. The conference will deliberate on the unique challenges and prospects faced by Kerala in infrastructure development. The conference will be inaugurated by the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla at 9:45 am at a function which will be presided over by A Gopalakrishnan, chief sevak, Chinmaya Mission Educational and Cultural Trust [CMECT].

Subject experts including M G Rajamanickam, MD, Kinfra; Rajesh Nair, director, Ernst & Young, Kochi; Abhilash Nair, faculty member, IIMK Kochi; Tomy K Kallarakkal, Christ University, Bengaluru; RMadhav Chandran, secretary, KMA and Gopu G, DGM, SBI Corporate Office, Ernakulam; will speak on various topics during the panel discussion which will follow the inaugural event. Sherry Abraham, faculty member, Department of Tourism Studies, Pondicherry University and Praveen Parameswar, OD Strategist, Thoughts Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, will lead two technical sessions.

T N Ramakumar, principal, Chinmaya Colege of Arts, Commerce and Science said the conference has an added relevance considering the explosive developments in the infrastructure front witnessed by the thickly populated state with its unique challenges. “GAIL’s pipeline project, container transhipment terminal in Vizhinjam, solar powering of CIAL, SEZs by Cochin Port Trust, dry dock at Cochin Shipyard, high-speed rail... the scene is very vibrant.

But funding of these mega projects, their environmental impact and concerns of the affected people, land acquisition among others pose some unique challenges in the Kerala context. The conference would like to address a few of these issues and start a dialogue,” he said.For students, the registration fee will be Rs 100 per head while for other participants; admission will be free of charge. For registration, please contact cvpnationalseminar2018@gmail.com or at 94951 17655/98460 11691.