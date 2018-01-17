KOCHI: In what could be termed as a vital clue, Aluva Police probing the heist case unearthed fingerprints considered to be that of the burglars. Experts found the fingerprints from the vault where gold ornaments were kept.

“Since a professional team was suspected to be behind this case, they tried their level best to plug all loopholes. Even the robbery was initiated using hand gloves. So this fingerprint is a vital clue for us,” said a police officer.

Aluva DySP Prafulla Chandran said a 12-member police team has been constituted to conduct the probe. “It’s yet to be ascertained how the thieves could gather information regarding the family staying away from the hose on that particular date,” he said.