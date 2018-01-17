KOCHI: Last 12 months have been instructive for many of us in terms of understanding the artisans involved in the making of our clothes. Showcases by talented figures such as Shohel Khatri at Lakme SR17--under the Paramparik Karigar section--has served as an eye opener in bringing this consciousness about. But, Uttar Pradesh-based Hands of India’s (HOI) involvement with India’s finest artisans goes way back to the early 2000s.

Having associated themselves with over 1,500 artisans across the country, this endeavour is coming back to Kochi with a much anticipated second edition focussing on indigenous hand detailing techniques. “HOI will be featuring 10 hand-embroidery forms from around the country this year: phulkari from Punjab, chikan, pattiwork and aari from UP, kantha and English embroidery from West Bengal, sujani from Bihar, sozni and kashida from Kashmir and kasuti from Karnataka,” explains Malyada Goverdhan, the co-founder of HOI.

Drape central

Presenting a summer specific range of clothes comprising of free-flowing cotton dresses, skirts and tops, HOI’s collection will highlight ikat, ajrakh and kalamkari fabrics. One of the interesting twists offered by the brand this time is desi power dressing essentials such as narrow, wide-legged and straight pants made of airy hand block printed materials.“Our most prized work, however, are handwoven cotton Ilkal Sarees, a GI tagged strain of art silk drapes from Bagalkot, Karnataka, which traces its origins back to 8th century AD.

These sarees are being introduced in cotton for the first time by HOI,” Malyada informs us, elaborating that tope teni technique used in these pieces (which joins the body fabric with pallu threads) marks them apart from the rest of India’s weaves. While the kurtas and Indian ready to wear collection the house features vibrant colour palettes and motifs, HOI’s collections mostly concentrate on earthy colours and fuss-free silhouettes. “Alteration/customisation facilities are made available as part of the exhibition,” Malyada concludes, adding that the collections can also be purchased from their web platform. The event will take place between January 18-20, from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm at Lotus Hall, Warriam Road.