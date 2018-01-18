KOCHI: Move over deep-sea divers, the jaw-dropping splendours of marine life can now be enjoyed by the common public too at the mobile underwater tunnel aquarium expo in the state, the first of its kind in the country. Oceanos Underwater Expo is slated to begin by February-end and the formal announcement in this regard was made at the Heaven Plaza in Palarivattom here on Wednesday.

The enormous aquarium with a submerged 150 feet-long acrylic glass tunnel housing around 10,000 marine animals and plants belonging to 300 different species from across 18 countries will provide a thrilling experience to the visitors. ‘Oceanos Underwater Expo’ set up at a cost of `6.5 crore is built and developed by Neil Entertainment.

Power Minister M M Mani, who inaugurated the office of Neil Entertainment at the Heaven Plaza, said the tunnel aquarium will be an add-on to Kerala's tourism industry, giving one more reason for travellers to make their visit to Kerala memorable. Actor Irshad Ali was present on the occasion.

Nimil K K, managing director, Neil Entertainment, said the aquarium will be stationed in different districts for a specific period of time. According to him, the structural work in stainless steel and construction of the tank and tunnel are progressing at Thrissur. The first exhibitions are scheduled to be held in the city and Kollam, he said.

"The tunnel aquarium provides much more than entertainment.It gives a unique first-hand experience to students about the wildlife habitat in the oceans and lagoons," he said. The expo will hold awareness classes for young generation on ocean habitat and ecology, the need to protect sea life and curb marine pollution.