KOCHI: The CPM Ernakulam district conference will conclude on Thursday at the Marine Drive. As part of the valedictory function, nearly one lakh people will take part in a rally which will begin from Rajendra Maidan and Goshree Chathyath junction. The rally will be conducted without creating traffic snarl-ups, CPM district leaders said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function.

Meanwhile, the delegates’ meet continued on Wednesday. Representing the state committee, Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the delegates while district secretary P Rajeev, central committee members E P Jayarajan, Vaikom Viswan, P K Gurudasan, P K Sreemathy, M C Josephine and state secretariat members M V Govindan, Anathalavattam Anandan, K J Thomas and Minister M M Mani also attended the meeting.

A cultural meet was organised in the evening as part of the district conference. Kavitha Lankesh, the sister of Gauri Lankesh, inaugurated the meet which was presided over by critic M K Sanu.

In her inaugural address, Kavitha said Kerala had witnessed more protests after the murder of Gauri Lankesh than Karnataka. “I would like to thank the support extended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the murder of Gauri. She was a supporter of the Congress-led Government in Karnataka. However, we have seen more support from LDF-led Kerala Government after that heinous crime which resulted in her death. Gauri was always there whenever Fascist forces tried to take advantage. I feel proud of her. India’s unity is now questioned by Hindutva forces,” added Kavitha.

She said the fascist forces behind Gauri’s murder thought they would be able to silence the voice against fanaticism through her death. “However, that voice is getting louder and clearer after her death. Her death anniversary will be observed as Gauri Fest this year. Her literary works will be translated into all other languages. It is true that this era demands us not to remain silent,” said Kavitha.

Protect traditional economy

The delegates’ meet requested the government to take steps to protect the traditional economy comprising coir, handloom, toddy tapping, bamboo and fisheries. “Thousands are depending on these sectors for their livelihood. They are now facing severe crisis owing to the invasion of globalisation,” the delegates said.