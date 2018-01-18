KOCHI: Fungal infections are a dermatological concern in the state. But not in Kochi, it would seem.

“Superficial fungal infections are the main form of infection one sees. The humid climate is a major reason for the infection. Lack of hygiene is a culprit too. Kids and teenagers often follow the unhealthy practice of repeatedly using the same undergarments.

In some cases, like in hostels and among siblings, the youngsters wear each other’s clothes, without realising it can cause fungal infections and rashes,” said Dr Kuriyipe V P, the organising committee chairman of the National Conference of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (DERMACON), which begins Thursday. This will be the 46th edition of DERMACON, organised by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists, and will conclude on Sunday.

On the growing health concerns in Kerala, the doctors also told reporters how the arrival of migrant labourers had, to some extent, triggered dermatological issues. “Kerala eradicated leprosy to a great extent. However, a few cases are found at times. Migrant workers face increased health concerns primarily because they have a hard time adjusting to the humid climate of the state. Their living conditions are another matter altogether. Migrant workers are now a part of the state’s daily affairs. So when we speak of the state’s health, they inadvertently become a part of it. The health sector should focus on this too,” said Dr Kuriyipe.