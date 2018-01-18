KOCHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) regional centre, Kochi, will organise pre-admission counselling sessions on all working days in two sessions- 10.30 to 11.30 am and 3 to 4 pm.

The counselling will provide information and guidance to the prospective learners about various programmes offered by the university. The last date for submission of application forms is January 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now