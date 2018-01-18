IGNOU regional centre to organise counselling
KOCHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) regional centre, Kochi, will organise pre-admission counselling sessions on all working days in two sessions- 10.30 to 11.30 am and 3 to 4 pm.
The counselling will provide information and guidance to the prospective learners about various programmes offered by the university. The last date for submission of application forms is January 31.