KOCHI: The government is striving hard to improve the standards of Anganwadis functioning in the state, said K K Shylaja, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, on Wednesday. She was speaking while inaugurating the state’s first creche for the children of migrant workers near Willingdon Island.The minister said the government has taken steps for upgrading the standards of over 33,000 Anganwadis and the procedure for the same is going on in full swing. “Out of this 33,000 Anganwadis, over 8,000 function in a rented building as they don’t have their own land. At present, only 800 such Anganwadis have received the permission for constructing their own building. So, we have approached the Centre seeking financial aid to buy land and to construct the building,” she said.

The minister also added steps have been mooted for improve the quality of food and the training at Anganwadis. “Apart from basic training, a special training for improving the communication of the students will be launched soon. A guideline for training students will also be brought out. The consultation with the experts is going on for implementing the same,” said the minister, adding the new honorarium announced for the Anganwadi workers will soon be provided. “Every year, the Centre’s grant for the ICDS project is coming down. At present, the Centre is providing only 25 per cent of the fund for the project. We doubt the Centre’s move is to drop the ICDS project in the future,” Shylaja said.

‘Creche will be a model’

The government has introduced the creche on an experimental basis to improve the nutrition level of the children of migrant workers. It will be a model for setting up the same in other areas where the migrants are located. As per the plan, the creches will accommodate children aged between one and three; they will also be provided free food. Transportation facility will also be available for the students and the creches will function from 7 am to 6 in the evening.

However, the move has drawn flak from several quarters with critics saying the Social Justice Department has opened the creche in the wrong place ignoring the migrant hub of Perumbavoor, which is in need of such a facility. “At present, Perumbavoor is one of the largest migrant worker hubs in Ernakulam. If the department wants to implement the project, they should find a place near their settlement areas,” said Eldhose Kunnappilly, Perumbavoor MLA.