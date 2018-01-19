KOCHI: As part of the year-long campaign - 'Aarogya Jagratha' (Vigil for health) - to control the onslaught of communicable diseases, which recorded high incidence of death during the monsoon season last year, the Health Department along with the local self-government bodies, will conduct a house-to-house campaign on Monday to create awareness among the public on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, said Health Minister K K Shylaja.

Health teams led by ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives will visit houses and institutions across the state on Monday and check the health parameters and create awareness on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene, keeping surroundings clean, proper disposal of waste, consuming safe water and destroying possible breeding spaces of mosquitoes, the minister told reporters here on Thursday.

Stress will be laid on ensuring proper disposal of solid waste, which is posing a threat to public health, she said. The Health Department offices and hospitals across the state will observe hygiene day on Saturday.

From January 22 to 25, special meetings will be held at the local bodies-level to plan preventive measures. From January 22 to 31, neighbourhood meetings will be held for the micro-level planning of the cleanliness drive. The grama sabhas will meet from January 25 to 30 and form ward-level health and hygiene task forces. From January 22 to 27, the members of the task force will visit houses, institutions and public places and conduct hygiene mapping, said Shylaja.

She requested the authorities concerned to observe dry day at schools on Fridays and offices on Saturday. Local bodies, in coordination with the departments of Health, Social Justice and Education, Haritha Keralam Mission and Kudumbashree will organise health awareness programmes and implement green protocol at government and semi-government institutions from February 15 to 25. The department will observe February 17 as Health Vigil Day and will organise complete sanitation drive at houses, institutions and public places. All Sundays will be observed as Health Vigil Day thereafter, the minister said.

In March, the Health Department will concentrate on places where dengue outbreak was reported in the previous years and initiate steps to stop breeding of mosquitoes. As part of World Health Day, the Health Department will ensure maintenance of health status at all households and institutions on April 7 and 8, she said. Director of Health Services Dr R L Saritha, additional director Dr Sreedevi and others were also present.

Ban won't help curb use of plastic carry bags: Minister

Kochi: There is no need to ban plastic in the state, said Health Minister K K Shylaja. Reacting to the an observation made by the Kerala High Court that the state has the right to ban plastic products, the minister said imposing a ban will not help curb the use of plastic carry bags. "The attitude of the people needs to be changed. Only awareness can help curb the use of plastic carry bags," she said. The minister said all panchayats should establish plastic shredding units to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste.